Making waves with Disney at Cannes Lions

2Heads help bring the Disney magic to Cannes Lions
Bringing Disney Magic to the Croisette
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the global stage for brand storytelling. A key event where the brightest minds in marketing, media, and entertainment come together to shape the future of creativity. For Disney, Cannes Lions is the ideal platform to make waves with a presence as imaginative and impactful as the brand itself.
01
The Brief
Where the Story Begins
Having partnered with Disney at Cannes Lions over the past few years, 2Heads was tasked with evolving their presence into something truly standout, a premium , playful experience that felt, unmistakably Disney.
The goal: Disney’s goal at Cannes Lions was to bring the creative campaign “A Story Through Water” to life across a series of high-profile, high-impact moments throughout the week.
02
The Challenge
Behind the Magic
Our on-site team needed to execute a high-impact experience across multiple locations and formats, all while navigating the intensity and unpredictability of high-profile events. From managing art installations on the beach to celebrity-filled dinners and live performances, the team had to ensure each element was flawlessly executed, brand-aligned, and connected through a single, cohesive creative thread.
03The Journey
The Martinez
Towering above the Croisette, we installed a giant chrome Mickey Mouse onto the rooftop of the iconic Martinez Hotel, a joyful signal of Disney’s presence visible across the Cannes Croisete. But Mickey wasn’t just a visual landmark, he was also interactive moment. Passers-by could scan a QR code to access an augmented reality experience, allowing them to take a virtual photo with Mickey Mouse himself.
The Disney Suites at the Martinez
Inside the Martinez Hotel, we transformed private suites into elegant spaces for Disney executives to host meetings and conversations throughout the week. Each suite was designed with the “Story Through Water” theme in mind from the wave inspired decor and oceanic colour palette that offered a refined sense of flow and tranquillity. These bespoke environments created a, luxurious immersive setting for business discussions that felt unmistakably Disney, just steps away from the heart of the festival.
Disney Beach Party
On the shores of Cannes, we brought Disney’s Moana to life with a themed beach party, a seamless extension of the ‘Story through Water’ campaign. Guests were welcomed by walking through a Moana inspired archway with an intricate sand sculpture of Moana and a live art performance by Craig Black. His work was inspired by the movement of water droplets and ripples.
Panel luncheon
Disney hosted an intimate panel luncheon that brought together industry leaders, creatives, and collaborators for an afternoon of meaningful conversation. With key voices from Disney’s leadership, including a headline appearance from Ryan Reynolds, the panel explored the future of storytelling, brand evolution, and creative impact in an ever-shifting media landscape.
Carbone at Medusa
To close out the week, Disney hosted an exclusive evening at Medusa, transformed into a one-night-only Carbone dining experience. Known for its cult status in New York, Carbone brought a touch of culinary theatre to Cannes with a specially curated menu served in a setting designed to impress. The night reached its peak with a performance from Mary J. Blige an unforgettable moment that added star power and soul to the evening.
04
Results
Impact at Every Touchpoint
Disney came to Cannes Lions with a challenge, elevate their presence to new creative heights and we delivered exactly that. From rooftop icons to immersive beach experiences, and a bold AR activation, every touchpoint worked together to bring “A Story Through Water” to life. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with Disney stakeholders praising the elevated experience, seamless execution, and brand storytelling throughout the week. The result was a confident, connected brand presence that made waves across the Croisette and set a new benchmark for Disney at Cannes.
