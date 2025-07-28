Making waves with Disney at Cannes Lions

Impact at Every Touchpoint

Disney came to Cannes Lions with a challenge, elevate their presence to new creative heights and we delivered exactly that. From rooftop icons to immersive beach experiences, and a bold AR activation, every touchpoint worked together to bring “A Story Through Water” to life. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with Disney stakeholders praising the elevated experience, seamless execution, and brand storytelling throughout the week. The result was a confident, connected brand presence that made waves across the Croisette and set a new benchmark for Disney at Cannes.